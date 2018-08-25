CEDAR FALLS – A University of Northern Iowa student has been arrested after allegedly trying to extort sex from a woman.
UNI police arrested Christian Albert Gossweiler, an 18-year-old freshman from Mason City, on Thursday on one count of extortion, a felony. He was later released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, the woman had earlier sent Gossweiler videos and nude photos via the SnapChat social media app. Gossweiler then demanded she send him more photos and videos or he would post the photos he already had, court records state.
Gossweiler allegedly told the woman that if she had sex with him, he would stop demanding photos and videos, court records state.
The woman reported it to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, which forwarded the matter to UNI police.
Investigators posed as the woman in communicating with Gossweiler and set up a set up a time and place to meet on campus for sex, records state. Gossweiler arrived at the location and was placed under arrest, records state.