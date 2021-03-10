 Skip to main content
Scott County runs compliance check on sex offenders
Scott County runs compliance check on sex offenders

A Scott County Sex Offender Task Force ran a compliance check on Scott County sex offenders on Mar. 6, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

There are currently 501 registered sex offenders in Scott County, and 127 of those were checked. The compliance rate among those checked was 86%, the release stated.

One arrest was made, and additional non-compliance investigations are being conducted for possible criminal charges.

The task force included the sheriff's office, the sheriff's office reserve division and Scott Emergency Communication Center.

