Scott county schools adjusting plans for resumption of classes

Scott County’s school districts are shifting their back-to-school plans to align with new requirements issued July 17 by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
During recent weeks, Iowa school districts were developing different options for their students’ return to school based on the need to deal with COVID-19: online-only learning, a mix of online and in-person learning and a completely in-person model.
On July 17, however, Reynolds announced that districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan does allow families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.
The local districts are now adjusting their proposals based on the new mandate, and this week their superintendents answered questions about their plans.
All said pandemic safety precautions were part of their strategies, though not all the details were in place. Some examples included requirements or recommendations for face coverings, removing nonessential furniture to allow for better social distancing, posted hygiene reminders, assigned seating and turning off the spigots on water fountains in favor of the students using personal water bottles.
Several noted the districts were still awaiting some details of what the state expects of them. For instance, they don’t know what steps they will be expected to take if someone on a campus contracts COVID-19.
They said parents and staff could expect more information soon from the districts.
More details about the Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott districts’ plans are below. A separate article about Davenport schools is on the newspaper website.
Bettendorf
Bettendorf school planners were not leaning toward any of its three plans when the proclamation was issued, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the Bettendorf schools, said Tuesday. They were in the same place in the wake of the governor’s announcement and were planning to have a recommendation for the school board by its August meeting.
The district’s original hybrid plan involved a 40% in-person component that would allow the application of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Morse said.
“Our hybrid model would need to be adjusted slightly,” she said.
Pleasant Valley
Brian Strusz, superintendent for Pleasant Valley, said the district was leaning toward a hybrid model.
Planning, however, was still underway, and the goal was to have the definitive plan by the end of July, Strusz said.
“We’ll make the most informed decision we can with all the information we have,” he said.
Before the governor’s announcement, the district planned to use the fully in-person model if the county’s COVID-19 data indicated it could safely do so, with the other two options available if it was not safe, he has said.
The original version of Pleasant Valley’s hybrid model had in-person instruction at 40%, so it just needs to be adjusted to bring it into compliance with the new requirement, he said.
Strusz said he was confident in the district’s plan.
The hybrid model will almost guarantee social distancing during the school day, he said. It would be more difficult in the in-person version.
North Scott
This week the district was looking at the fully in-person option, Joe Stutting, superintendent of North Scott, said. He said that could change.
Stutting said deciding which model to adopt was not just based on day care, or social distancing, or the economy — the district has to consider the quality of education it is providing.
“We are in a very fluid situation, and we need people to be patient,” he said.
Before the mandate, North Scott was looking more at the fully virtual or the fully in-person models than it was the mixed model, Stutting said.
The district did not believe the benefits of the mixed option would outweigh the negatives — for example, there was a concern teachers would be overtaxed juggling both methods, he said.
“The quality, we didn’t feel, would be the same,” Stutting said.
Day care might be an issue for some families in the hybrid option as well, he said.
Stutting said he was also not sure the hybrid model would provide a level of safety appreciably different from the fully in-person plan.
