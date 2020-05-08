Scott County sees reduced budgets at jail, juvenile detention

According to Scott County Director of Budget and Administrative Services David Farmer, expenditures for the placement of prisoners have been almost cut in half.

“The jail had been expending about $70,000 a month for placement of prisoners out of county during July to February,” Farmer explained. “The March expenditures were $37,000. The April expenditures have not been processed yet.

Farmer said the jail request a budget amendment increase “… to make up for the first eight months of the (fiscal) year.”

So far the county has not had to furlough or lay-off workers. At the jail, two open positions were filled last month.

Both Kaiser and Scott County Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator Bryce Schmidt said they have been “lucky” so far.

No inmates at either facility have been found to have the novel coronavirus. One juvenile showed signs of an “emerging cough” and was tested in 24 hours. That test came back negative.

No staff at either facility have tested positive for COVID-19, though some staff have taken days off for seasonal flu and colds.