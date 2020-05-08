Scott County sees reduced budgets at jail, juvenile detention

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the specter of revenue loss to Scott County, substantial money has been saved in local incarceration facilities.
The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center has reduced its budget by $450,000 since the start of year.
The reduction is a direct by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s decision to vastly reduce the number of juveniles held at the JDC.
As of Wednesday, May 6 there were two juveniles housed at the 16-bed JDC. There were another 11 teens charged as adults held in the Scott County Jail.
“Not too long ago, our high for juveniles was 28,” explained JDC Director Jeremy Kaiser. “So there are a number of factors at play here. More of the cases are being handled at the administrative level. And I honestly think some of the preventative efforts and the restorative justice efforts are helping.
“But the bottom line is we aren’t sending juveniles out of county. That costs anywhere from $125 to $200 a day to house a juvenile out of county. Here’s another way to look at it: Last fiscal year we spent $400,000 in fees to house juveniles in other counties.”
The Scott County Jail’s population has hovered around 200 — a reduction of over 100 prisoners since the start of March.
According to Scott County Director of Budget and Administrative Services David Farmer, expenditures for the placement of prisoners have been almost cut in half.
“The jail had been expending about $70,000 a month for placement of prisoners out of county during July to February,” Farmer explained. “The March expenditures were $37,000. The April expenditures have not been processed yet.
Farmer said the jail request a budget amendment increase “… to make up for the first eight months of the (fiscal) year.”
So far the county has not had to furlough or lay-off workers. At the jail, two open positions were filled last month.
Both Kaiser and Scott County Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator Bryce Schmidt said they have been “lucky” so far.
No inmates at either facility have been found to have the novel coronavirus. One juvenile showed signs of an “emerging cough” and was tested in 24 hours. That test came back negative.
No staff at either facility have tested positive for COVID-19, though some staff have taken days off for seasonal flu and colds.
Outside of Scott County, other facilities haven’t been as lucky. Just this week, a bipartisan group of senators called on the Justice Department to outline ways to prevent infections.
As of May 5, at least 204 juvenile offenders and more than 350 employees at juvenile detention facilities across the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19, yet the department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is one of a few federal sub-agencies that have not issued best practices or other guidelines for its stakeholders.
Kaiser said Iowa’s guidelines and the county health department’s assistance has been “key” in helping the JDC.
Schmidt echoed that sentiment and said the health professionals from the Scott County Health Department have been on the “front lines” of the effort to keep inmates and staff as safe as possible at the jail.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.