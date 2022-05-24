Scott County Sheriff identifies man killed in single-car crash on Great River Road

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton has been identified as Mantral McClary, 20.

McClary was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a news release.

Three others were injured in the crash Saturday night. They were all under age 18 and their identities will not be released.

The crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. in the 23200 block of Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton.

Thompson said a 2016 gray Subaru was northbound on Great River Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway.

The vehicle struck some trees and came to rest about 50 to 60 feet from the roadway.

One of those injured was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, by MedForce Aeromedical Transport. Two others injured in the crash were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by MEDIC EMS.

Assisting at the scene were LeClaire Police, LeClaire Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

