 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Scott County Sheriff identifies man killed in single-car crash on Great River Road

  • Updated
  • 0
siren 4

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton has been identified as Mantral McClary, 20.

McClary was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a news release.

Three others were injured in the crash Saturday night. They were all under age 18 and their identities will not be released.

The crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. in the 23200 block of Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton. 

Thompson said a 2016 gray Subaru was northbound on Great River Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway. 

The vehicle struck some trees and came to rest about 50 to 60 feet from the roadway. 

One of those injured was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, by MedForce Aeromedical Transport. Two others injured in the crash were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by MEDIC EMS. 

People are also reading…

Assisting at the scene were LeClaire Police, LeClaire Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol. 

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Game-changer’ cancer killing drug begins clinical trial in human patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News