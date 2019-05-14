Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested another alleged methamphetamine dealer Tuesday.
Mark Steven Maynard Jr., 35, of Pleasant Valley is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Both charges are Class C felonies under Iowa law, each of which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Maynard also is charged with interference with official acts when the vehicle he was riding in tried to flee police.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, on Dec. 19, agents of the Sheriff’s Department were watching Maynard’s apartment in Pleasant Valley. At 9:50 a.m., they saw Maynard meet with a Robert Andrew Balzer in a parking lot near Maynard’s residence.
Officers were able to stop Balzer after he met with Maynard and found 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Balzer, 54, of 4690 Criswell St., Bettendorf, was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. Balzer was released after posting a $100 cash bond.
In searching Maynard’s residence, investigators seized digital scales and packaging materials. Maynard also told officers he sold methamphetamine to Balzer.
Maynard was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $50,300, cash or surety.
The investigation is continuing.