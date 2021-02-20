Scott County Sheriff's deputies arrest four in drug investigation

Members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested four Davenport residents in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that included marijuana, ecstasy, methamphetamine and LSD.
Steven Charles Fuhlman, 42, and Erin Marie Fuhlman, 26, are charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver LSD and possession with the intent to deliver MDMA, or ecstasy. Each charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Each of the Fuhlmans is also charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, as well as three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Steve Fuhlman also is charged with hosting a drug house, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Jeffrey Blake Palmer, 40, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Palmer also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Sarah Lindsay McClendon, 32, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, both of which are Class D felonies, each carrying a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, agents with the Special Operations Unit searched the home of Steven Fuhlman and Erin Fuhlman at 6611 N. Main Street in Davenport. The search was part of a drug investigation.
During the search, agents seized 113 LSD blotter paper squares; 29 grams of ecstasy; 963 grams, or 2.12 pounds, of marijuana; 7,890 grams, or 17.39 pounds; of marijuana edibles and gummies; 105 cartridges of marijuana vape pens; $5,035 in cash and a digital scale.
Also on the property were Palmer and McClendon, who were located in camper on the property. Agents seized 4 grams of methamphetamine from the camper, as well as 214 grams of marijuana and 20 grams of THC wax. Agents also seized digital scales and packaging materials.
Agents also seized evidence of a Butane Honey Oil laboratory that included 71 cans of butane, 12 of which were empty; a coffee grinder; coffee filters; and mason jars. Such labs are used to create marijuana wax.
All four were booked into the Scott County Jail after their arrest on Thursday.
Steven Fuhlman was being held Saturday night on bonds totaling $77,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.
Erin Fuhlman was released on her own recognizance under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections. She is to be arraigned on her charges March 11 in Scott County District Court.
Palmer was released on his own recognizance under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is to be arraigned on his charges March 11 in Scott County District Court.
McClendon was released after posting 10% of a 10,000 bond. She is to be arraigned on her charges March 4 in Scott County District Court.
McClendon also is awaiting trial in two other cases.
She was charged in December 2019 with two counts of child endangerment. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. In that case, Davenport Police accused McClendon of leaving her children home alone.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer John Howell, on Dec. 26, 2019, at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 735 Sylvan Court to investigate three children, ages 14, 8 and 3, who were walking along West Locust Street. The children were picked up by a neighbor and taken to the Sylvan Court address.
The three children, who belong to McClendon, were left alone at about 5 p.m. December 23. McClendon did not tell the children where she was going or when she would return, and the children were left with no emergency contact information and no means of communication.
McClendon’s trial in that case is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Scott County District Court.
She was arrested in February of last year after she is alleged to have used a fraudulent $100 bill to purchase items at the Perfect Value Liquor Store in Parkview. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Shippee, after purchasing the items, McClendon took some of the items back, telling the clerk she could get them cheaper at Walmart. That charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
McClendon’s trial in that case is scheduled for July 12 in Scott County District Court.