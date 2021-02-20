Scott County Sheriff's deputies arrest four in drug investigation

Steven Fuhlman was being held Saturday night on bonds totaling $77,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.

Erin Fuhlman was released on her own recognizance under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections. She is to be arraigned on her charges March 11 in Scott County District Court.

Palmer was released on his own recognizance under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is to be arraigned on his charges March 11 in Scott County District Court.

McClendon was released after posting 10% of a 10,000 bond. She is to be arraigned on her charges March 4 in Scott County District Court.

McClendon also is awaiting trial in two other cases.

She was charged in December 2019 with two counts of child endangerment. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. In that case, Davenport Police accused McClendon of leaving her children home alone.