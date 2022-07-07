Scott County Sheriff's investigators identify those injured in Tuesday's crash on I-80

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators have released the names of the two people injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Middle Road and the LeClaire city limits.

Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes Benz while the passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Mostafa Elgayesh. Both are from Omaha.

The crash occurred at 4:46 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 303, Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Leonard said.

Sheriff’s deputies found that the Mercedes in which Elbandrawy and Elgayesh were traveling had either slowed or stopped in the travel section of the roadway.

The Mercedes was struck from the rear by 2007 GMC pickup driven by Nicholas Bogs of Carbon Cliff. A 2018 Honda CRV driven by Alison Schmulbach of Champaign, Ill., then struck the rear of the pickup.

Elbandrawy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, and remains hospitalized.

Elgayesh was taken from the scene by MedForce Aeromedical Transport to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Elgayesh remains hospitalized in critical condition, Leonard said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.