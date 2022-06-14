Scott County Sheriff's office identifies Davenport officer involved in fatal June 8 shooting

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the Davenport police officer involved in a June 8 gunfight that left a man dead.
The officer who was involved is Michael Catton, who has been a Davenport officer for three years, the sheriff's office, which is investigating the shooting, said in a Tuesday afternoon news release. The sheriff's office last week identified the man killed as Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport.
At 12:48 a.m. June 8, at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to an initial news release from the Davenport Police Department. Once at the Casey's, the officer found a man and determined he was wanted on warrants. A confrontation began, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The officer was also injured but those injuries were not considered life threatening.
Further details were not released Tuesday.
Morales has felony convictions on his record, most recently in 2019 in a Rock Island County drug case. He was also convicted in a 2009 forgery case in Scott County, and has felony theft convictions between 2003-2006.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the matter.