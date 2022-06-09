Scott County Sheriff's office identifies man killed in shootout by Davenport police

The Scott County Sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Jan. 8 shootout with Davenport police.

He is Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport.

The officer's name will not be released until an investigation is completed, the Sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

Morales died early Wednesday after being shot during an encounter with Davenport police officers.

At 12:48 a.m., at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The officer found Morales and checked to see if he was wanted on any warrants, the release states. He was, but those details have not been released.

Police say a confrontation ensued between the man and the officer, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say the officer was also injured, but the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.