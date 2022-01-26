Scott County traffic stop leads to arrest of Iowa City man for alleged meth trafficking

A traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver by a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Justin Alexander Reid Boyd, 42, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Boyd also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s deputy Greg Hill, at 4:13 a.m. Dec. 25, Hill conducted a probable cause traffic stop on a 1999 Pontiac Firebird at mile marker 292 on Interstate 80.
Boyd did not have a valid driver’s license and his passenger had a warrant for her arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized 17.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a Crown Royal bag. Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose of meth for a user. Therefore, Boyd allegedly had 175 doses of methamphetamine to sell.
At the time, Boyd was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence-first offense, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-first offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense.
After lab results confirmed that the substance in the Crown Royal bag was methamphetamine, a warrant was issued Jan. 11 for Boyd’s arrest.
Boyd was taken into custody Wednesday and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.
Boyd is expected to make a first appearance on the new drug charges Thursday in Scott County District Court.