The Rock Island Fire Department has called off a search of the Mississippi River started when someone reported a child falling into the water.

A spokesman for the fire department said Tuesday morning that firefighters were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to Schwiebert Park, but an hours-long search did not find any sign of a child in the water. Only one person reported seeing the child fall in, and no one had notified authorities about a missing child.

Rock Island firefighters were helped in their search by three other departments and Christian Aid Ministries, the department said. They had ceased looking by midnight.

