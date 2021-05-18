 Skip to main content
Search underway for man missing near Rock River
A man has gone missing by the Rock River near the Prophetstown State Park in Prophetstown, Illinois, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The Prophetstown police responded to a report of an accident involving a man who was mowing along the riverbank. The lawn mower has been recovered from the river and a continued search for the missing man is in progress.

Multiple departments are participating in the search, including the Whiteside County Sherriff's Office, Prophetstown Police, Prophetstown Fire, Erie Fire, Lyndon Fire, Prophetstown Ambulance, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorktown Search and Rescue and Quad Cities Search Dive team. 

