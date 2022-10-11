Search warrant provides details in Sunday's homicide in Rock Island

A search warrant filed by Davenport Police in connection with Sunday’s homicide in Rock Island provides more details as to what led to the death of 40-year-old Eric Brandon Beale.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy performed Tuesday showed Beale died of traumatic gunshot wounds.

Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said that officers were called to 1500 8th St. at 2:16 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shots fired incident.

According to a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective Joel Griffin, officers found Beale in the northwest bedroom of the home lying in a large pool of blood. Officers and paramedics attempted to aid Beale but he died at the scene.

Officers spoke to a Beale’s girlfriend who said she was asleep with Beale in the bedroom when Beale awakened her.

Beale told her that someone was at the door attempting to break into the home. The woman said that Beale attempted to leave the bedroom when she saw Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco meet Beale in the doorway.

The woman said that Rojas-Carrasco is the father of her children.

The two men began to struggle and the woman stated that Rojas-Carrasco fell onto the bed, knocking her off of the bed. She also stated that she saw Beale on the ground next to her.

The woman then told officers that she saw Rojas-Carrasco wield a knife and repeatedly stab Beale.

Rojas-Carrasco then produced a handgun, which fell to the floor. The woman attempted to grab the gun, struggling with Rojas-Carrasco for control of the weapon. The gun discharged once during the struggle.

The woman told police she ran out of the room and heard a second gunshot. As she ran out of the home she heard a third gunshot.

The woman then began to scream for someone to call police.

Rojas-Carrasco then got into a 2008 Jeep Patriot. Before fleeing the woman told police that Rojas-Carrasco said something similar to, “I told you I was going to kill him.”

At 3:22 p.m. Davenport Police received a call from a Davenport resident who said that his old friend “Jonathan had stabbed and shot someone and came to his house asking for help.”

Officer’s went to the home and learned that Rojas-Carrasco had gone to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight with Beale.

Officers located Rojas-Carrasco’s Jeep behind the person’s home. There was blood on the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

Officers went to Genesis Medical Center and located Rojas-Carrasco in the emergency room. His right pinky finger had been cut off during the fight with Beale. The hospital refused to reattach the finger to his hand.

As there was no blood on Rojas-Carrasco’s clothing, it was learned that he had gotten clean clothes at the home where had he run for help. Officers recovered the bloody clothing from the trash can behind the house.

During a hearing Monday in Scott County District Court, Rojas-Carrasco waived extradition to Illinois. He was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million, or 10%.

Rojas-Carrasco is charged with one count of murder and two counts of home invasion.

Murder is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 20-60 years, or a term of life in prison. Home invasion is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records did not show Tuesday night that Rojas-Carrasco has made a first appearance in court on the charges.

The case remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department, the Rock Island County Coroner, and the Rock Island County State's Attorney.