Second arrest made in Taylor Ridge burglary

The deputy was able to capture Summers as Stevens fled.

Summers wrestled with the deputy and while grabbing for his weapon the pistol fired. Neither the deputy nor Summers was struck.

Summers is charged in that incident and others. Currently she is charged with four counts of Class 1 felony residential burglary, and Class 1 felony disarming a peace officer. Those charges carry prison sentences of four to 15 years.

She also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Summers also is facing two counts of Class 2 felony burglary, that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years, as well as possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

She also is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

Both Stevens and Summers also have sentencing dates in Scott County. Davenport police arrested the couple on April 30 on charges of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth.