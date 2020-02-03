Second arrest made in Taylor Ridge burglary

Muscatine authorities have arrested the second suspect wanted in connection with the Jan. 17, burglary of a Taylor Ridge home during which a Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun fired as the other suspect grabbed at the weapon.
Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, whose last known address was in Muscatine, is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony under Illinois that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years in prison.
Stevens also is charged with resisting a police officer. That charge is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of $2,500.
Stevens, who was arrested Friday, was being held Monday night in the Muscatine County Jail on $50,000 bond.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Muscatine Police, officers received a tip that Stevens was near East 7th and Walnut streets. Officers located Stevens in an alley west of Walnut Street in a blue Hyundai Kona.
While searching Stevens, officers found a bag containing 2.4 grams of meth. He is charged in Muscatine County District Court with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
At about 3 p.m. Jan. 17, a Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputy dispatched to investigate a burglary at a Taylor Ridge home in progress, saw Stevens and Amber Nicole Summers, 34, of Taylor Ridge, running from the scene.
The deputy was able to capture Summers as Stevens fled.
Summers wrestled with the deputy and while grabbing for his weapon the pistol fired. Neither the deputy nor Summers was struck.
Summers is charged in that incident and others. Currently she is charged with four counts of Class 1 felony residential burglary, and Class 1 felony disarming a peace officer. Those charges carry prison sentences of four to 15 years.
She also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Summers also is facing two counts of Class 2 felony burglary, that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years, as well as possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
She also is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.
Both Stevens and Summers also have sentencing dates in Scott County. Davenport police arrested the couple on April 30 on charges of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth.
Stevens pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to a lesser charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 gram of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Summers pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor that carries a year in jail.
Summer is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge Feb. 19, in Scott County District Court, while Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced on his charge Feb. 20.
Summers was being held Monday night in the Rock Island County Jail on $1 million bond. She will have to pay 10 percent of that to be released.