Second boat owner denies racing with Thiel boat

James Thiel Sr. told a police officer at the scene of a double-fatal boat crash that the driver of the other boat “came out of nowhere” and turned in front of his boat.

The evidence came in the form of body-camera video from former LeClaire officer Skylar Mitchell, who took the stand Thursday in Thiel’s involuntary-manslaughter trial.

Thiel offered in the video that he was not driving his 35-foot Triton boat, but the minor who was driving it was properly licensed.

“We’re legal as can be,” he said on the video. “I’m telling you: We were coming straight down the river.”

No other testimony has yet been put forth, regarding the minor’s legal standing as the operator of Thiel’s boat.

Another witness testified Thursday that she and her husband saw Thiel’s boat “racing” with another vessel just before the crash. Several other witnesses have said Thiel’s boat was racing with a boat owned by Ethan Mahler.

Linda Cain said she and her husband, Bill, were in their vehicle in the parking lot along the levee in LeClaire when they heard the Triton coming downstream.

“It’s a big boat,” Cain testified. “I said, ‘My God, he’s flyin’. They were way too close to shore.

“As he (the Triton driver) went past, we both said, ‘My God. He’s gonna hit him (Craig Verbeke’s boat).”

Verbeke and his fiancé, Anita Pinc, both of Moline, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. They were in a 19-foot Bayliner.

“It was barely moving,” Cain said of the Bayliner. “The Triton came down and struck it as it was sitting in the channel.”

During cross examination, Thiel’s attorney, Leon Spies, asked Cain about a social-media post she made after the crash.

In the post, she wrote, “The small boat cut in front of the larger speeding boat.”

She testified that she meant that Verbeke’s boat was “cross-ways in the channel.”

While she said Verbeke’s boat was “barely moving,” she also said it “turned in the path of the bigger boat.”

Several witnesses have testified Verbeke appeared to be attempting to get out of the way of the bigger boat.

Mahler, the owner/operator of a 25-foot jet boat that was identified by witnesses as the one racing with Thiel, also took the stand Thursday.

He denied that he was racing and said he was well ahead of the Triton as it passed LeClaire.

A long-time friend of Thiel’s, Mahler said the two families had lunched together in Clinton, then spent a couple of hours at the sand pits near Cordova before heading south toward LeClaire.

On their way downstream around 6 p.m., Mahler said, he passed the Thiel boat “at a safe distance” north of LeClaire, estimating he was traveling 45 mph.

“I have no idea where they were,” he said of Thiel’s boat as it passed the LeClaire levee.

The prosecution then introduced a video recording of an interview Mahler gave with investigators at the scene. In it, he is questioned about the positions of the two boats, and he uses his hands in such a way as to depict the boats as parallel.

Asked by the investigator whether his boat was ahead of the Triton, Mahler replied, “I was to the side of them.”

On the witness stand, he was asked whether the unnamed minor was driving Thiel’s boat, and Mahler said he could not recall. However, he said he trusts the teen to operate all of his boats.

The defense then presented a photo Mahler took of the minor driving his Scarub, pulling seven children on two inner tubes.

On redirect, the prosecution questioned Mahler about the legal requirement that boat operators have “spotters” onboard when pulling water skiers or inner tubes, so the driver can focus on what is in front of the boat.

Mahler pointed out there were two spotters onboard in the photo.

Despite the presence of spotters, the minor driver who was pulling the children in the photo was, in fact, turned to the back of the boat.

Mahler also testified that he did not see Verbeke’s boat as he was traveling downstream and only became aware of it after a passenger on his boat told him he thought two boats had collided.

In other testimony Thursday morning:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, conservation officer Derrick Slutts told the jury he detected “a very strong odor” of alcohol on Thiel several times while he was at the LeClaire riverfront after the crash.

He said he could smell alcohol “at quite a distance.”

Records from the DNR indicate that Thiel refused a breathalyzer test, and his attorney has said he did so on the advice of his counsel.

Slutts also said he was part of the team that took the boats into evidence. He said he put Thiel’s boat on its trailer without starting the motors because he wanted to preserve evidence that is stored in the boat’s navigation system.

Thiel kept close watch on the process, he said, adding: “His main concern was that we were going to damage the boat. I don’t recall him asking about the occupants of the Bayliner at any time throughout the night.”

Spies asked during cross-examination whether performing CPR on Verbeke, which Thiel did, was a show of concern, and Slutts agreed that it was.

Dr. Dennis Firchau, a forensic pathologist who oversaw Pinc’s autopsy, told the jury about her injuries.

The cause of death, he said, was blunt-force injuries to her head, neck and trunk.

She sustained a multitude of serious injuries, Firchau said, including skull fractures, brain injuries, a dislocation of the joint connecting the head and neck, rib fractures and internal bleeding.

Toxicology testing was performed, he said, and Pinc’s blood-alcohol content was .074. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle is .08, but testimony has indicated Verbeke was driving.

His alcohol level was .102, according to records.

