Second man arrested for fatal 2021 shooting in Rock Island

Rock Island police have arrested a second man for the 2021 killing of Kielan J. Sims.

Seth D. Washington, 21, Moline, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. Washington was being held Friday in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officers were called at about 12:45 p.m. on May 29, 2021, to the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline for a report of a gunshot victim. Arriving officers found 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims suffering from a gunshot wound. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he died of his injuries, according to a news release.

The following day, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Mayson Andrew Davis of Muscatine. Davis was arrested and charged later that day with first-degree murder, a class M felony, in relation to Sims’ death, according to the news release.

Davis was also being held Friday in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond pending prosecution.

Police said they continue to investigate the 2021 fatal shooting.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

