Second man arrested for robbing a person at gunpoint of two dogs in May

Davenport Police on Wednesday arrested a second person wanted for robbing a person at gunpoint of two dogs on May 5.

Desmend Qwauntrill Williams, 28, was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds of $15,000 and bonds of $10,000 cash or surety.

Williams’ accomplice in the robbery, Demarquez Donnta Dothard-Hanes, 24, was arrested June 18 and was booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Aug. 7 after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company.

Police have been looking for Williams since June 17 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in the case.

Both men are charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

According to Dothard-Hanes’ arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Gregory Lalla, at 3:43 p.m. on May 5 officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites at 140 E. 55th St., for a report of a robbery.

Dothard-Hanes and Williams had arranged to meet with the victim in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites. Dothard-Hanes and Williams were looking to buy two dogs from the victim.