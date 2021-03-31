Second man arrested for robbing a person at gunpoint of two dogs in May

Davenport Police on Wednesday arrested a second person wanted for robbing a person at gunpoint of two dogs on May 5.
Desmend Qwauntrill Williams, 28, was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds of $15,000 and bonds of $10,000 cash or surety.
Williams’ accomplice in the robbery, Demarquez Donnta Dothard-Hanes, 24, was arrested June 18 and was booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Aug. 7 after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company.
Police have been looking for Williams since June 17 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in the case.
Both men are charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
According to Dothard-Hanes’ arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Gregory Lalla, at 3:43 p.m. on May 5 officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites at 140 E. 55th St., for a report of a robbery.
Dothard-Hanes and Williams had arranged to meet with the victim in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites. Dothard-Hanes and Williams were looking to buy two dogs from the victim.
The victim gave the dogs to one of the men while the other filled out paperwork. When the victim asked about being paid, the person filling out the paperwork wielded a handgun and pointed it at the victim.