A second man has been arrested in connection with the burglaries of two Bettendorf homes in July during which more than $6,500 in musical instruments and electronic equipment was stolen, Bettendorf Police said.

Trevelyan Pugh, 22, of Rock Island, who was arrested Monday, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Pugh also is charged with one count each of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle-second or subsequent offense, and second-degree theft. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

The burglaries took place on July 14, 2022, at homes on Utica Ridge Road.

Another man accused in the case, Glen Evans Jr., 18, also of Rock Island, was arrested in connection with the case in Rock Island last year. He is case is proceeding in Scott County District Court.

Evans is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree theft, and one count of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Bryan Payton, at 2:40 a.m. Pugh, Evans and a third person as yet unidentified burglarized to occupied homes and stole more than $6,500 in musical instruments and electronic equipment.

Later that day, Pugh sold one victim’s Nintendo Switch game console, games, and accessories at Disc Replay in Davenport’s NorthPark Mall under his name. Both Pugh and Evans are seen on the store’s security video during the transaction.

Two days later, Pugh sold one of the victim’s Breedlove guitar and Boss ME-80 effect pedals at Pawn King in Moline using his name. Both Pugh and Evans are seen on the store’s security video during the transaction.

Two days after the burglaries, one of the victim’s was at the Guitar Center in Davenport when Pugh and Evans brought in the victim’s Gibson Les Paul guitar to sell it. The victim took photos of Pugh and Evans in the store with his guitar and the vehicle they left in with his guitar when the store refused to buy it. The vehicle was registered to Evans’ father.

Ring security camera video from a residence directly behind the victims’ homes the night of the burglaries showed the three burglary suspects breaking into that homeowner’s vehicle in the driveway, and walking through their yard before and after the residential burglaries. The suspects can be seen carrying the victims’ property.

A victim checked the Pawn King in Rock Island for his guitars and was told by the manager someone may already have been in the store with his Gibson Les Paul guitar. The victim left his phone number with the store manager who thought he knew the father of the person who brought the stolen guitar in to sell.

The victim then received a phone call from Pugh saying he had the victim’s musical instruments and wanted to return them. Pugh claimed he bought the instruments from an unknown person off the streets in Rock Island.

During a recorded call Pugh said he bought a guitar set for about $300. Pugh said he does music and knew he could make more money off the guitars if he bought them for $300. He then took the guitars to pawn shops to try to sell them.

A controlled buy was set up with Pugh in Rock Island to recover the stolen instruments. Just before the meet, the victim received a phone call from Evans saying he was bringing a guitar to the meet because Pugh was afraid the police would be involved.

Evans showed up to the meet with the victim’s Gibson Les Paul guitar that was in a black garbage bag with the neck of the guitar protruding out of the bag.

He met with an officer who was posing as the victim and turned the guitar over to the officer. Evans was taken into custody for possessing the stolen guitar. He refused to speak with officers about the burglaries.

T-Mobile location records obtained in a search warrant show Evans’ cell phone in the same area of the burglaries on the date and time of the burglaries.

Pugh has a conviction for third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle in Scott County from Feb. 15, 2018.

Pugh was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $22,500, cash or surety, and on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He also has two intrastate warrants out of Clinton County.

Pugh also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court for drug possession, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years. Pugh was arrested on that charge March 14. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for April 4. Pugh was released from the Rock Island County Jail on his own recognizance in that case.

Evans was arraigned on the burglary-related charges Feb. 2 in Scott County District Court. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for April 17. A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for April 7.