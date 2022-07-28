Second man arrested in connection with July 15 Rock Island shooting death

A Davenport man on parole until October has been arrested in connection with the July 15 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Roe at the Century Woods apartment complex in Rock Island.

Marlon K. Martin, 23, of Davenport, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service, Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said.

Martin was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail pending an extradition hearing in Scott County District Court.

Martin’s bond is set at $1 million.

He is the second person arrested in connection with the case.

On Saturday, July 15, officers went to the Century Woods apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4 ½ St. at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located Roe, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but died of his wounds before arrival.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary autopsy report showed that Roe died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

McCloud said the initial investigation indicated Roe was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Martin is on parole out of the Iowa Department of Corrections on a conviction of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with a May 29, 2017, armed robbery in the Village of East Davenport. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Martin initially was sentenced Dec. 1, 2017, to two years on supervised probation, however, he twice violated his probation, the second time by being caught with a gun. He was then charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 26, 2018, Martin was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on the original conspiracy charge, and a concurrent term of five years for the weapons charge.

Martin was released on parole on Feb. 4. His parole was to end Oct. 17.

On Sunday, Rock Island Police arrested Devonte Dazel Hall, 29, of Rock Island, on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Roe.

Hall was arrested in the 1400 block of 8th Street, McCloud said.

Hall is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

During a hearing Jan 15, 2015, in U.S. District Court Rock Island, Hall pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, The Hobbs Act, enacted in 1946, prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree."

Hall was charged in connection with the March 25, 2014, armed robberies of the 7-Eleven at 2930 16th St. in Moline and the Kwik Shop at 2805 Telegraph Road in Davenport. He initially was charged in Scott County District Court and Rock Island County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped when the federal charges were filed.

During a sentencing hearing held Sept. 17, 2015, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Hall to 84 months, or seven years, in federal prison for the weapons conviction, with credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial. He was given credit for time served on the Hobbs Act conviction.

Darrow also sentenced Hall to serve three years on supervised release once he completed his prison sentence.

Under Illinois law, if convicted of the murder charges, Hall and Martin face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years without parole that could be extended to life in prison without parole based on aggravating factors.

McCloud said the investigation into Roe’s murder was continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”