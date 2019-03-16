A second man has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 knife-point robbery of a person whose cell phone was taken, Davenport police said.
Floyd Merle Johnson, 41, of 1215 E. 11th St., Apt. 4, Davenport, was arrested Friday on one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Johnson’s co-defendant in the case, Christian Storm Booker, 24, of 1103 140th St. Place, Davenport, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Blue Grass police on numerous misdemeanor offenses including third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance-second offense, eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.
Booker also is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in connection with the robbery he allegedly committed with Johnson.
According to the arrest affidavits, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, Johnson and Booker were at 3010 W. 49th St. , Davenport.
Johnson held the arms of the victim while Booker rifled through the victim’s pockets and took the victim’s cell phone. Booker held a knife toward the victim’s stomach and threatened to stab him.
The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
Johnson was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on $50,000 bond, cash or surety.
Booker has remained in the Scott County Jail since his arrest Nov. 8. He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond, and bonds totaling $19,000 cash or surety.