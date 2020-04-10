Second man arrested in connection with shooting at Davenport mobile home park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A second man has been arrested in connection with the Feb. 19 shooting at the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park in Davenport.

James Edward Carter Jr., 27, of 2188 Emerald Dr., Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police detectives Daniel Reeves and Aric Robinson, at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, Carter agreed to drive Cory Drew Day, 34, of Davenport, to the mobile home park at 5112 Fairmount St.

Day then fired multiple rounds from a .380-caliber handgun into the mobile home at lot 54.

Before the shooting, Carter called the victim to make sure the victim was home and awake.

No one was injured.

Day was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure and a charge of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.