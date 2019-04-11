The second man charged in the May shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark made his initial appearance in Scott County District Court via video arraignment Thursday.
Arthur Keith Lobley, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
He has a preliminary hearing April 19.
Lobley is in prison on an unrelated case. Online jail records show he was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:30 a.m. May 4, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of East 36th Street and found a vehicle stopped in the roadway. A man was attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark of Davenport, who had been shot, police say.
Police say Lobley and co-defendant Craig W. Coleman Jr., then 17, of Rock Island, robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun.
She fled, but they followed her and shot at the vehicle she was riding in numerous times, striking her, police say.
Orr-Clark was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
Coleman, 18, also is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
He will be arraigned on the charges April 18.
Coleman remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Police announced charges against both men in March.