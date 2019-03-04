Davenport police have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in connection with the May 4 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark.
Police said Monday Arthur K. Lobley, 26, of Rock Island, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
He is currently in the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Iowa on an unrelated charge.
On Saturday, police arrested his co-defendant, Craig W. Coleman Jr., 18, also of Rock Island, in Rock Island. He was still in the Rock Island County Jail Monday morning.
At 12:33 a.m. May 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of East 36th Street for multiple reports of shots fired.
Officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits released Monday.
She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the affidavits, Lobley and Coleman robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun.
When fled, but they followed her in a vehicle, shooting her vehicle numerous times and striking her.