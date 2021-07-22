Second man charged with arson for car fire in Davenport

A second man has been charged with arson in relation to a car fire that happened May 1 in Davenport.
Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of Dewitt, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Court documents state he lit a car on fire that belonged to someone else and caused more than $750 worth of damage.
Another man had previously been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly lighting a car on fire at the same address on the same day.
Aaron Munn, 29, was arrested on June 28 and was released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond. Munn will appear for arraignment on July 29.
Jech-Jones also posted a $10,000 cash-only bond and has been released from jail. He has an arraignment scheduled for August 19.
Second-degree arson is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
