Second man charged with arson for car fire in Davenport
Second man charged with arson for car fire in Davenport

  • Updated
Kele Jech-Jones.jpg

A second man has been charged with arson in relation to a car fire that happened May 1 in Davenport.

Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of Dewitt, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Court documents state he lit a car on fire that belonged to someone else and caused more than $750 worth of damage.

Another man had previously been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly lighting a car on fire at the same address on the same day.

Aaron Munn, 29, was arrested on June 28 and was released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond. Munn will appear for arraignment on July 29.

Jech-Jones also posted a $10,000 cash-only bond and has been released from jail. He has an arraignment scheduled for August 19.

Second-degree arson is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

