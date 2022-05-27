Second pedestrian death leads to new charge in I-74 walkway hit-and-run crash

An East Moline woman accused of hitting three pedestrians with a vehicle on the new Interstate 74 bridge walking and bike path faces new and modified charges after a second of the victims died on Thursday.

Three men were hit by an SUV at about 2 a.m. Sunday while they were on the bridge’s pedestrian walkway, according to authorities. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died Thursday. At last report, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office said Chhabria A. Harris, 46, was initially charged with:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death

Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death

Three charges of aggravated reckless driving

One count of reckless homicide

With the death of Castaneda, the charges against Harris now include an additional reckless homicide charge, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release issued Friday. The release also stated that the aggravated DUI charges were now specifically two counts involving death and one involving great bodily harm.

Harris also faces traffic citations filed by police who investigated the scene, according to Friday's news release.

Harris drove her Cadillac Escalade onto the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the length of the span, striking the men about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to authorities.

Harris left the scene and was found in East Moline getting out of her SUV. She was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the state's attorney's office. Once released from the hospital, Moline police took her into custody, and formal charges were filed Monday.

She remained in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, held on a $2 million bail, according to court records. To be released, she would have to post a $200,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 7.

Meanwhile, both entrances to the bridge's bike and pedestrian path now have security barriers in place. In Bettendorf and in Moline, large planters have been placed at the entrances, along with orange cones.

Signs indicating "No Motorized Vehicles" have been attached to light standards at the two access points. In Moline, a fence has been built along the west side of the path as a barrier for vehicles that might attempt to enter it from the riverfront bike path, the city-owned Spiegel Building or from River Drive.

On the path itself, a broken yellow line has been painted down the center, indicating to pedestrians and cyclists the two separate lanes on the 14-foot-wide path. Cyclists are to pass on the left.

At the location of the deadly crash, which is near the entrance to the path in Moline, more flowers and pictures have been attached to the guardrail fencing as a memorial to the two victims who have died and as well wishes for the third.

Pedestrians struck by SUV on I-74 pedestrian path all Moline High School graduates The three pedestrians hit by an SUV driving on the recently opened I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday morning all graduated from Moline High School within the last three years.

