Second person arrested in Davenport motel robbery

A second man has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges in connection with the Feb. 2 robbery of people in a room at the Motel 6 in Davenport.

Anthony James Stock, 42, of Davenport, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Each of the charges is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. As both charges are forcible felonies, 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Stock also is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Stock was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Thursday. As officers tried to take him into custody, he pulled a 7-inch fixed-blade knife while fleeing officers, according to arrest affidavits. Stock is charged with interference with official acts-dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class D felony.

Stock’s alleged co-conspirator in the robbery, Thomas Lee Deitrick, 26, was arrested in connection with the robbery on March 9. He also is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Deitrick’s is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. His trial on the charges is scheduled for June 27 in Scott County District Court.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Mason Pauley, at 2:11 a.m. on Feb. 2 Stock and Deitrick went to Motel 6 at 101 W. 65th St. in Davenport. Stock was armed with a small wooden bat.

According to surveillance video, the pair can be seen walking together in the hallway, with Stock armed with a small bat. Deitrick knocks on the door, and when the door is opened they both rushed in. The video shows the victims fleeing the room with Deitrick and Stock chasing them for a while before fleeing the scene together.

Stock was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $58,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing for Stock is scheduled for May 20 in district court.

Both Stock and Deitrick have felony burglary convictions in Rock Island County, according to circuit court electronic records.

Stock also has served a term in federal prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In Scott County, Deitrick has a felony theft conviction, according to district court electronic records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.