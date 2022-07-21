Second person killed in Clinton shootings, teen arrested in connection with one of the homicides

Two men have been shot to death in Clinton in the past four days, and one arrest has been made.

At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street, finding a man lying on the sidewalk.

Zachary Tyler McDivitt, 35, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton.

Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, of Clinton was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with McDivitt's death.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Clinton police responded to a shooting at South 5th Street and 5th Avenue South, where they found Antoine Sampson, 43, lying in the roadway. He also was pronounced dead at MercyOne, police said.

"There are no immediate threats to the community," Clinton Chief Kevin Gyrion wrote in a news release Thursday. "Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department."

Murder in the first degree is a Class A felony under Iowa law that normally carries an automatic life prison sentence for adults. However, as Andresen is a juvenile he would be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole at some point.