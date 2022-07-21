Second person killed in Clinton shootings

Two men have been shot to death in Clinton in the past four days.

At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street, finding a man lying on the sidewalk.

Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Clinton police responded to a shooting at South 5th Street and 5th Avenue South, where they found Antoine Sampson, 43, lying in the roadway. He also was pronounced dead at MercyOne, police said.

"There are no immediate threats to the community," Clinton Chief Kevin Gyrion wrote in a news release Thursday. "Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department."

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (563)-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at (563)-242- 6595.