A second Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with a May 31 traffic crash in which six children who were not properly restrained were injured, one seriously.
Tonya Rene Lacefield, 40, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. U8, was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant.
According to the arrest affidavits, Lacefield was behind the wheel of her 2006 Chevrolet HHR when at 5:21 p.m. on May 31 she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave. The pickup truck was northbound on Elmore Avenue while Lacefield was turning left from the southbound lanes into the apartment complex.
Lacefield was injured along with three of her children.
Also injured in the crash was the front seat passenger, Nina Sherre Laciefield, 33, and her three children, ages 3, 6 and 10, who also were in the back of the car without being restrained.
Everyone in the car was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Leslie DeLaere, Tonya Lacefield’s 9-year-old child suffered a fractured femur in the crash. Her 7-year-old child suffered a fractured femur, lacerations to the forehead and right arm and right leg pain. Her 2-year-old child had to be airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for loss of consciousness and dropping blood pressure.
As to the children of Nina Lacefield, her 3-year-old was flown to University Hospitals for brain bleeding and injuries to the child’s left arm, police said. Her 6-year-old also was transported to Iowa City for severe right foot and right leg injuries “likely to cause permanent disfigurement,” according to police. Her 10-year-old, who was sitting in the back cargo area, was transported to Genesis with a possible concussion, police said.
Tonya Lacefield and Nina Lacefield are charged with two counts each of child endangerment causing serious injury, and one count each of child endangerment causing bodily injury.
Child endangerment causing serious injury is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Child endangerment causing bodily injury is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Tonya Lacefield was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond cash or surety.
Nina Lacefield, who was arrested June 13, also was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $15,000 bond cash or surety.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.