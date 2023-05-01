David Walker pulled up to the gate on the alley behind Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church early Sunday morning.

The pastor of the little church in the 1400 block of West 3rd Street in Davenport, Walker had no idea of the gun violence that took place in that alley late Saturday night. But when he saw the blood still on the pavement, he was shocked.

Two men were shot and killed in the alley late Saturday, the fourth and fifth people killed by gunfire since January.

The victims have not been named, and the Davenport Police Department has not announced any arrests in connection with the case.

Police confirmed Sunday two men were found at 11:51 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.

The officers found the two men who, according to a news release, "had succumbed to their injuries." The men were found in an alley that runs parallel to West 4th, between 4th and 3rd streets.

Walker said the neighborhood around the 1400 blocks of 4th and 3rd Street have been "relatively safe."

"There have been some arguments, bickering, the kind of things that happen in neighborhoods," he said. "The main problem has been people from other neighborhoods who roll down the alley and dump their trash in other people's cans.

"We have a dumpster, and that's one of the reasons we have had to get a fence. The dumping has been a problem, but I can't imagine anyone getting shot over that."

Walker said Davenport's gun violence "will reach just about every neighborhood."

"I will tell my parishioners to lock their doors and to stay safe," he said. "What else can we do? It seems like the gun violence never goes away."

The city had four fatal shootings in 2022.

Gun homicides reached a peak of 13 in 2020. In 2021 there were 10 fatal shootings.

The city and police are hoping its Gun Violence Intervention program is making a dent in the violence. Reported incidents of gunfire have declined in Davenport since they reached a peak of 282 in 2020.

In 2018, police responded to 201 reports of shots fired. That number dipped to 194 in 2019, before increasing by 43% in 2020.

In 2021, the number of reported shots-fired incidents fell to 207. Last year, it fell again to 171.