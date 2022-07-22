 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Semi driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into rear of another semi

A semi tractor-trailer driver suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he crashed his rig into the back of another semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County, the Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at 3:02 p.m. at mile post 31 in the eastbound lanes.

According to Illinois State Police crash investigators, a white 2022 Freightliner semitrailer was eastbound on Interstate 80 when it crashed into the rear of an eastbound bronze 2017 Freightliner semitrailer that had nearly come to a stop on the freeway due to heavy traffic.

The driver of the 2022 Freightliner was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He also was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

The driver of the semitrailer that was struck was not injured.

