Sentencing date set in January for Latrice Lacey

A sentencing date for Latrice Lacey has been scheduled for January on a charge of second-degree harassment.

Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was accused of attacking her former boyfriend with a sledgehammer in April 2018. She was initially charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her first trial, in March, ended in a mistrial.

In September, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. She is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 3, according to Scott County court records.

But the jury could not reach consensus on the counts of domestic abuse assault, all misdemeanors. The presiding judge, Stuart Werling, declared another mistrial.

Lacey’s third trial was set to start Monday, but was postponed. A new trial date has not been set, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.