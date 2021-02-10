Sentencing hearing for David Taylor

[leave space for whatever happens in the sentencing hearing]

Taylor pleaded guilty to official misconduct in a hearing on Dec. 7 in Rock Island County court. Two counts of theft were dropped, according to court records.

The Illinois State Police began investigating Taylor after they were contacted by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney in Apr. 2019, according to a previous news release from the state police. The investigation was in response to some discrepancies in the department’s Official Advanced Funds, which are used for secret operations such as paying informants and paying for items bought by officers working undercover.

The investigation found unauthorized purchases on the department credit card, the news release said, and evidence led investigators to the bank account of a little league baseball team.

Taylor was placed on administrative leave, and resigned in May 2019. He was arrested in Dec. 2019 and charged with two counts of theft and one count of official misconduct.