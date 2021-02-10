Sentencing hearing for David Taylor

[leave space for whatever happens in the sentencing hearing]
Taylor pleaded guilty to official misconduct in a hearing on Dec. 7 in Rock Island County court. Two counts of theft were dropped, according to court records.
The Illinois State Police began investigating Taylor after they were contacted by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney in Apr. 2019, according to a previous news release from the state police. The investigation was in response to some discrepancies in the department’s Official Advanced Funds, which are used for secret operations such as paying informants and paying for items bought by officers working undercover.
The investigation found unauthorized purchases on the department credit card, the news release said, and evidence led investigators to the bank account of a little league baseball team.
Taylor was placed on administrative leave, and resigned in May 2019. He was arrested in Dec. 2019 and charged with two counts of theft and one count of official misconduct.
He was charged with one count of theft for stealing less than $10,000 from the police department credit card, and one count for stealing more that $10,000, but less than $100,000 from the bank account of the youth baseball team. Taylor managed the team's bank account alone.
Other police officers discovered the issue during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release after Taylor’s arrest. He said the department holds citizens accountable for their conduct, and holds its officers to an even higher standard.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case, which was prosecuted by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.
— Anthony Watt contributed to this report