Sentencing pending for Silvis man accused of fatal 2021 shooting

A 20-year-old man awaits sentencing after making a plea in relation to a fatal 2021 shooting in Silvis.

Cordell O. Thomas, of Silvis, was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, who was also from Silvis, according to authorities. Police officers investigating a report of gunfire at about 4:45 p.m. on May 28, 2021, found the wounded Akoli in the 1400 block of 11th Street. He later died of his injuries.

On Aug. 1, Thomas entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder after accepting a partial agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to county court records. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 25.

A person making an Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges a conviction is likely at trial.

Akoli, who lived in the 1500 block of 11th Street, was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly biting Thomas on April 30, 2021. Thomas’ address is listed in the 1400 block of 11th Street.

On May 5, 2021, Akoli pleaded guilty in the misdemeanor case and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, court records state. As part of the sentence, Akoli was to have no contact with Thomas.

In court documents, Steve Hanna, Thomas’ attorney, argued that Thomas was at his residence when Akoli entered his home without permission.

Thomas told Akoli to leave, but Akoli refused and attacked Thomas, who then shot Akoli in self-defense, the court documents state.

As of Tuesday, Thomas was free on a $20,000 bond, according to court records.