Sentencing reset to Jan. 3 for former Davenport teacher who secretly filmed people in his home

Sentencing for a former Davenport West science teacher who was found guilty earlier this month that he secretly recorded videos of people in various states of undress in his Bettendorf home and destroyed evidence connected to the case has been rescheduled to Jan. 3 in Scott County District Court.

Clinton VanFossen, 61, had been scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. However the court found it necessary to move the sentencing to next week. No reason for the rescheduling was given in Scott County District Court electronic records.

Scott County District Judge Meghan Corbin issued her ruling of guilty on Dec. 5 in the case against VanFossen.

Corbin found VanFossen guilty of five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of preventing apprehension or obstructing prosecution.

Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

VanFossen also was found guilty of electronic or mechanical eavesdropping, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

The videos were taken between Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2020, according to court records.