One person is in custody with charges possible after another was severely wounded in a Sunday morning shooting.
The victim was shot about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 8th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. He was first hospitalized locally, but was later sent to Iowa City for further treatment.
The victim was last known to be in critical condition.
No details about the person arrested were provided in the release, other than that they were in custody and the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.
Further details will be posted when they become available.