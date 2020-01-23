Seventh person arrested in connection with Davenport credit union fraud conspiracy

Davenport police have arrested another person in connection with a scheme to defraud a Davenport credit union, bringing the number of arrests in the case to seven.
Madison Leanne Bruno, 20, was arrested Thursday and is charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Six other people already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy, Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, Autumn M. McClendon, 21, Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, Anthony Tyrone Shears III, 28, and Marterius Kawon Demarcus Riddle 20, each are charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Bruno was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. She will make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.
Arrest warrants have been issued for at least three other people police say are involved in the conspiracy: Alexis LaShae Simelton, 18, Tywuan D. Hampton, 20, and Taylor Nicole Thornburg each are charged with second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Simelton, Hampton and Thornburg to call 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”