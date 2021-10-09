Several hurt, one seriously in three-vehicle crash in Davenport

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and three other people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Davenport’s West Locust Street late Friday.
The crash occurred at 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of Warren and West Locust streets, with the vehicles coming to rest in front of 821 W. Locust St.
Davenport Police said that a Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Warren Street and had begun crossing Locust Street from the south side of the four-lane roadway. An Infinity G35 that was eastbound on West Locust Street struck the back end of the Cherokee. The impact sent the Infinity up the hill into the front yards of a couple of homes on the south side of West Locust Street.
The Cherokee came to rest in the westbound lanes of West Locust Street, while the Infinity reentered the roadway and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Moments later, a motorcyclist traveling east on West Locust Street slammed into the driver’s side of the Infinity. The male driving the bike suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment. He was then transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Three other people, two from the Infinity and one from the Cherokee, suffered what police termed as non-serious injuries. They were being treated late Friday at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus.