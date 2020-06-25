Several men facing federal gun and drug charges in Scott County

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced a number of arrests related to gun-and-drug investigations through its Scott County branch.
In early June, a federal grand jury have recently handed down 11 indictments and updated one older indictment, all involving gun and/or drug charges, according to a news release issued Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The investigations were divided between federal authorities in the Davenport and Des Moines branches of the district.
Not all of the indicted individuals had been arrested as of Thursday, but the release identified those that had been. Arrested in Scott County investigations:
Alexander J. Hubbard
Hubbard has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
The indictment alleges that Hubbard, around Dec. 30, 2019, had and intended to distribute marijuana while in possession of a loaded .380-caliber Bersa pistol.
Jermaine A. Ford
Ford is accused of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.
Ford was initially charged in February, but a new indictment was handed down in June. He was accused of carrying a stolen, loaded Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition despite a felony conviction, and while in possession of cocaine on Oct. 29. He is accused of distributing cocaine on Jan. 30.
David C. Westby
Federal authorities have accused Westby of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possess a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Westby is accused of being armed with a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol while possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 14.
Vernon L. Bellamy
Bellamy is accused of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Federal authorities contend Bellamy had three pistols-- a Diamondback .223-caliber pistol and two Rugers, a .45-caliber and a 9mm. The Rugers were alleged to have been loaded. The indictment does not state whether the Diamondback was. Bellamy is alleged to have had the guns while also possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 2.
Darius A. Sims
Sims has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
Sims allegedly had a .22-caliber North American revolver and methamphetamine on Feb. 25.
Nihjl S. R. Hoover
Federal authorities have accused Hoover of felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment says that Hoover had a loaded 9 mm Beretta pistol on Jan. 3, despite a felony conviction on his record.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office release also provided some statistics of other federal enforcement against drug and gun crimes for 2020 in the Quad-Cities region.
Since Jan. 1, federal authorities in the Davenport branch have charged 21 other people with gun crimes and another 15 have been sentenced on gun charges in the same time frame. Those sentences have been up to 240 months but the average is 101 months, the release states.
