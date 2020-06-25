Several men facing federal gun and drug charges in Scott County

Ford was initially charged in February, but a new indictment was handed down in June. He was accused of carrying a stolen, loaded Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition despite a felony conviction, and while in possession of cocaine on Oct. 29. He is accused of distributing cocaine on Jan. 30.

David C. Westby

Federal authorities have accused Westby of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possess a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Westby is accused of being armed with a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol while possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 14.

Vernon L. Bellamy

Bellamy is accused of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Federal authorities contend Bellamy had three pistols-- a Diamondback .223-caliber pistol and two Rugers, a .45-caliber and a 9mm. The Rugers were alleged to have been loaded. The indictment does not state whether the Diamondback was. Bellamy is alleged to have had the guns while also possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 2.

Darius A. Sims