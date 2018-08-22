A Rock Island man was in the Rock Island County Jail Wednesday on a $250,000 bond after police say he stabbed multiple people, including a child, Tuesday night in East Moline.
Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony; three counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
He made his first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 4.
At 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, East Moline police received a 911 call of a disturbance in the 300 block of 15th Avenue.
Officers discovered a domestic disturbance in an apartment had escalated into a fight involving several people, according to police.
All the people involved in the fight knew each other.
Police say during the fight, a 44-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the back and thigh; a six-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to the left thigh, left hand and right hand and had broken bones in each hand; a 19-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the neck, left shoulder and back; and a 22-year-old man suffered a bite wound to the shoulder.
All four were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.
Court records show Bryant has felony convictions for criminal damage to property, aggravated cruelty to an animal, aggravated battery, and burglary in Rock Island County.