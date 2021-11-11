Several vehicles struck by gunfire on Davenport street Thursday

Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident Thursday night in which at least three vehicles were struck in the 1400 block of West 15th Street.
Residents called 911 about the shots at 8:44 p.m.
The street is a westbound one-way street. The shooting occurred between Fillmore and Washington streets.
Police found several spent shell casings along the roadway.
After police arrived, neighbors came out of their homes to check their vehicles for damage.
Police said at least three vehicles parked along the street were struck by gunfire.
There were no reports of injuries to people.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”