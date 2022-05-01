Sex abuse trial of former Davenport elementary teacher ends in hung jury

After a four-day trial, the sex abuse case of a former Davenport Community School District elementary school teacher ended Thursday in a mistrial after a Scott County jury deadlocked at 9-3 in favor of conviction.

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham II on Friday scheduled a new jury trial for Julian Lira for Aug. 15.

Lira, 33, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, the abuse occurred July 2, 2019, and Lira committed sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to the search warrant filed on March 26, 2020, by Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes, the investigation into Lira, who had once been a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary, began after he made a late-night Facetime call to a girl on Feb. 1, 2020.

The call was made at about 11:30 p.m. with Lira asking if the girl was home alone and then asking her to prove it, at which time she scanned her room so that Lira could see she was in her room alone.

Lira asked if he could come to the girl’s house and pick her up. The girl told him he could not. Lira then told the girl to delete the Facetime log on her phone so no one would know that he called her.

During the Facetime call the girl’s mother was present the entire time and listened to the entire Facetime call between the girl and Lira. The woman called the girl’s father and explained the situation to him about Lira trying to solicit their daughter.

The girl’s parents confronted Lira about the phone call, and he admitted to calling the girl as he was walking home from a bar.

The girl was interviewed by detectives and she stated she had known Lira for about two years as she had babysat for his children on a regular basis. The girl said that he had never contacted her before other than to babysit his children.

After further investigation a warrant was issued for Lira’s arrest on Jan. 8, 2021. He was arrested Jan. 11, 2021, and his bond was set at $50,000, cash only. A person paid the bond, and Lira remains free pending his next trial.

