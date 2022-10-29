Sex offender compliance checks net 10 arrests

Compliance checks on Scott County registered sex offenders were held Oct. 23, 24, 25 and 26 that led to the arrest of 10 people for registration violations and investigations into seven others, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

Lane said 418 home compliance checks were done on the current 507 registered sex offenders living in Scott County. Of those, 17, were found to be non-compliant. Ten were arrested and there are investigations going on with the other.

Involved were the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Reserve, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“The goal of the registry is to insure voluntary compliance,” Lane said. “Our goal is to find violations.

“The ultimate goal of the registry is to eliminate recidivism,” he added. “The recidivism rate for sex offenders is actually lower than it is for other crimes. I attribute that to the hard work of the Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Department of Corrections.”

Gary Alan Swift, 60, was arrested Monday on two counts of sex offender registration violation-first offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Justin Tyler Fonner, 27, was arrested Monday and is charged with one count of Class D felony child endangerment for living with his girlfriend and her child. Fonner has two non-Iowa convictions for sexually abusing a 13-year-old in 2017 and a 16-year-old in 2019, according to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson. The charge carries a prison sentence of five years.

Fonner also is charged with two counts of sex offender registration violation-first offense, each an aggravated misdemeanor.

Aaron Jorge Diaz, 46, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of sex offender-providing false information by not registering his Facebook page; sex offender-area violation for approaching a staff member of Fillmore Elementary School to perform contract roofing work on a shed; and, sex offender registration violation-first offense. Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Tanaka Tremaine Clay, 46, arrested Tuesday, is charged with three counts of sex offender-registration violation-second offense for failing to register that he was living at the Relax Inn in Davenport for 14 days. Sex offenders are required to register an address at which they are living within five business days. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Clay also is charged with three count of probation violation.

District Judge John Telleen sentenced Clay to three years on probation on Sept. 10, 2021, after he pleading guilty to a charge of violating the sex offender registry statutes. During that same sentencing hearing, Telleen sentenced Clay to a concurrent term of three years on probation after Clay pleaded guilty to charges of domestic abuse-second offense, child endangerment and threatening to commit arson.

On June 15, 2022, District Judge Christine Dalton sentenced Clay to one year on probation after he pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Clay also is awaiting trial in Scott County on two domestic assault cases

Angelic Navoris Roberts, 52, arrested Tuesday is charged with one count of sex offender-failure to register, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Adam Scott Hills, 28, arrested Tuesday, is charged with sex offender-registration violation-second offense, a Class D felony. Hills failed to provide information about others living with him.

Marvin Dwayne Sayles, 55, arrested Tuesday, is a sex offender out of Illinois and Indiana, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Hope Wager. Sayles is charged with three counts of failure to register-first offense. The charges are aggravated misdemeanors.

Ryan Keith Grunewald, 27, arrested Tuesday, is charged with sex offender-registration violation-second offense. Grunewald failed to provide information about others living with him. The charge is a Class D felony.

Travis Sentell Norman, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sex offender-registration violation-first offense, for not registering his vehicle with the sex offender registry. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Michael James Walker, 24, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of registration violation-second offense, sex offender-providing false information-second offense and child endangerment-registered sex offender.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson, Walker has not been living where he had registered. Instead, he had been living with his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter.

Each of Walker’s charges is a Class D felony.