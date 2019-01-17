A Davenport sex offender was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography in January 2018.
Elwyn Lee VanMeter Jr., 62, also was sentenced to five years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release in a separate case. The two sentences will run back-to-back, for a total of 15 years.
VanMeter pleaded guilty in September to one count of possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of receiving child pornography.
He was indicted on the child pornography charges in June.
In February 2017, VanMeter was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also was placed on 84 months of supervised release once he completed his prison term.
His supervised release began Jan. 8, 2018, according to court records. The federal indictment states VanMeter received child pornography Jan. 21.
On Feb. 1, a probation officer made an unannounced visit to his home and found images of child pornography on his tablet.
The probation officer also found adult pornography, which VanMeter cannot possess under the terms of his supervised releases.
The tablet, a laptop and wireless modem were seized from the home.
He was arrested the same day. On Feb. 2, the U.S. Probation Office filed a motion to revoke his supervised release on the failure to register charge.
VanMeter was convicted in 1999 of third-degree sexual abuse in Polk County and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
He was convicted again in 2005 in Alton, Missouri, on three counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 9½ years in prison.