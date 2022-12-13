Sex offender on lifetime parole faces life in prison on new sex abuse charge

A Davenport sex offender on lifetime parole is facing a sentence of life in prison after he was arrested Monday by Davenport Police for allegedly sexually abusing a woman.

John Michael Harker, 41, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life.

He also is charged with one count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, at 8:16 p.m. May 30, officers were sent to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a sexual assault.

Harker is accused of beating a woman and then sexually abusing her. He did not allow the woman to leave the bed while she was being abused.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 22.

Harker was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $100,000, cash or surety.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Harker is on lifetime parole.

He has sexual abuse and child pornography convictions in Rock Island County and a conviction for third-degree sexual abuse in Muscatine County.

On Feb. 12, 2007, Harker was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on the Muscatine County conviction.

Harker was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on July 28, 2013.