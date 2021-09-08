Sex offender returned to Scott County to face 2014 sex abuse charge

A sex offender wanted in Scott County on a 2014 sex abuse charge was transported to the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after completing Florida and federal prison sentences for failing to register as a sex offender.
Andrew Jerome Lipe, 49, is charged in Scott County with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Lipe also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit, on July 24, 2014, Lipe performed a sex act on a 16-year-old victim. The act was done when the victim was incapacitated while she was visiting Lipe in his Riverdale apartment.
Within a few days of the sex act, Lipe was interviewed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigators. He then fled the state.
Lipe was tracked with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. He went to Texas, Indiana, California and then to Florida.
On April 24, 2015, Lipe was taken into custody by Florida authorities after he stole another person’s identity in Bevard County.
On Aug. 15, 2015, a DNA sample given while Lipe was in custody in Florida matched the DNA he left on his 16-year-old victim and an arrest warrant was issued by Scott County authorities.
In the meantime, a federal grand jury returned a true bill against Lipe on Dec. 16, 2014, on a federal charge of failure to register. The charge alleged that from Aug. 7, 2014, through Dec. 16, 2014, Lipe had traveled over state lines and had not registered as a sex offender. Lipe had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Nov. 3, 2015, after he had been sentenced in his Florida case.
In the Florida case, Lipe was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years in the Florida Department of Corrections on charges of violating the state’s sex offender registration laws, fraudulent use of an ID, forgery and uttering a forged instrument. He was placed in the Florida prison system on Aug. 20, 2015.
On Jan. 25, 2015, Lipe pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to the charge of failing to register. He was sentenced on June 15, 2016, to 30 months, or 2 ½ years, in federal prison. The federal prison sentence was to run consecutive to his Florida prison sentence.
Lipe was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on July 22, 2019, and transferred to the federal prison system. He was released from the Federal Correctional Institution at Pekin, Illinois, on Wednesday and transferred to the Scott County Jail.
Lipe was being held Wednesday night without bond on the sex abuse charged, and on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety, on the violation of Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes. He is expected to have a first appearance in Scott County District Court on the charges on Thursday.
His life as a sex offender began on Nov. 9, 2001, when he was arrested on a Rock Island County charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
During a hearing March 15, 2002, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Lipe entered what is known as an Alford Plea to the charge. In an Alford Plea, a person does not admit guilty, but concedes that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to obtain a guilty verdict by a jury or by a judge in a bench trial.
Lipe was then sentenced to 30 months on probation by Rock Island County Circuit Court Judge Charles Stengel.
On Aug. 13, 2008, Lipe was arrested and charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with failing to report, a Class 2 felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge May 7, 2009, and was sentenced to 24 months on probation by Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey O’Connor. Lipe was discharged successfully from that probation on May 5, 2011.
On Dec. 21, 2012, Lipe was arrested in Scott County on five separate counts of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute. On April 25, 2013, he pleaded guilty to a lesser included charge of registration violation-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years. Court records indicate that three of the initially filed charges were dismissed after a witness recanted statements. Judge Thomas Reidel sentenced Lipe to one year on unsupervised probation and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs.