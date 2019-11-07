A Rock Island man accused of sexually abusing a student when he was a Rock Island-Milan School District teacher made his first appearance on the charges Thursday in Rock Island County.
Patrick J. Noya, 43, Rock Island, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, and distribution of harmful material to a minor, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege the acts happened in November 2018 and the Rock Island police investigated the case.
Authorities allege that on Nov. 5, 2018, Noya, a high school teacher at the time, fondled a student who was at least 13 but younger than 18, prevented that person from leaving a classroom and showed the same person videos of sexual conduct.
Noya worked for the Rock Island-Milan School District starting at least as early as 2016. In April 2018, the school district’s board approved the non-renewal of contracts for several probationary teachers completing a partial year of service, including Noya.
The district said Wednesday that Noya had not worked for Rock Island-Milan since November 2018, but had not yet responded to requests for further information as of Thursday evening.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora A. Villarreal and county Assistant State's Attorney Caitlin R. Breedlove said authorities were notified of the allegations within days of the alleged events and that the investigation took place in the ensuing months. They would not say who notified the police or whether there were further allegations against Noya that were being investigated.
Asked whether restrictions were placed on Noya's access to district property, the prosecutors deferred to the district. They did say that in the months after authorities learned of the allegations, investigators monitored Noya closely while conducting their inquiry.
During Noya's first appearance on Thursday afternoon, 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Frank Fuhr appointed the Rock Island County Public Defender's Office to represent him.
Noya’s next court date has been set for Dec. 20 and his trial has been tentatively set for Jan. 6. Early trial dates are frequently postponed.
After the hearing, Noya was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
His bail is $1,000,000, which means he must post a $100,000 bond before he could be released.