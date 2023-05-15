CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault in Henry County Circuit Court.

The two Class 1 felony charges were filed Monday on Wade A. Serven, 29. According to the charges, Serven is alleged to have performed two separate acts of sexual penetration with a woman while holding her down between May 12 and May 13.

Serven was arrested May 13.

On Sunday, Judge James Cosby set bond at $100,000 and ordered that Serven have no contact with the victim.

Cosby arraigned Serven regarding the charges and penalties Monday. The penalty for a Class 1 felony is four to 15 years in prison; however probation is also possible. The public defender's office was assigned to the case, and a preliminary hearing was set for May 22.

A booking photo of Serven was not immediately available.