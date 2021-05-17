"She could sing like an angel": Mother of woman shot in Davenport on Mother's Day remembers daughter's life

Cassandra said a mutual friend introduced Wilanna and Wright so Wilanna could help style his hair. Wright is a multi-platinum songwriter and the founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide.

Cassandra said she never met Wright, but knew the relationship wasn't healthy.

"We knew that her and this guy, they had this toxic — that relationship was so toxic," she said. "We won't know the gist of it until the investigators let us know, as far as, what is the reason why he did what he did. We might never know what happened, but we want people to know that Wilanna was a fighter, that she had a heart of gold, and that she is and will always be missed."

Cassandra said she never expected anything like this.