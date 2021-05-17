"She could sing like an angel": Mother of woman shot in Davenport on Mother's Day remembers daughter's life

Cassandra Bibbs says that as long as she's breathing, she will tell her daughter's story.
Cassandra's daughter, Wilanna Bibbs, was shot to death in a Davenport home on Mother's Day, May 9.
Justin Lamont Wright, 31, of Atlanta, also known as J Wright, has been charged with her murder.
Cassandra said Wright and Wilanna, 20, had been dating for a few months. They met in Atlanta, where Wilanna had moved to launch her singing career.
"She was very talented. She could sing like an angel. She also loved fashion; she could do makeup like a makeup artist and hair just like a stylist. She was very talented," Cassandra said.
Wilanna grew up in North Carolina, and Cassandra said she was always a happy person.
"She was a great kid, a very forgiving kid ... She never held anything that somebody did to her against them," Cassandra said. "Every picture that I have of her as a kid, she was smiling. Always smiling, always acting silly... she always had this big beautiful smile on her face."
Cassandra said a mutual friend introduced Wilanna and Wright so Wilanna could help style his hair. Wright is a multi-platinum songwriter and the founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide.
Cassandra said she never met Wright, but knew the relationship wasn't healthy.
"We knew that her and this guy, they had this toxic — that relationship was so toxic," she said. "We won't know the gist of it until the investigators let us know, as far as, what is the reason why he did what he did. We might never know what happened, but we want people to know that Wilanna was a fighter, that she had a heart of gold, and that she is and will always be missed."
Cassandra said she never expected anything like this.
"It's like my heart is ripped out of my chest ... It's killing me. It's like a nightmare. It doesn't even seem real. I wake up in the middle of the night and just sit there like, this has got to be a dream. This has to be a dream. This does not feel real. Even though I'm sitting here now, thinking about it, it just doesn't feel real.
"I just want people to remember Wilanna as, not a victim, but as a person. She was loved, and she still is loved. This passing, it hurts a lot of people: her family, her friends, her coworkers. There so many people that this is affecting.
"We will never stop telling the story of Wilanna as long as I'm breathing, as long as her sister's breathing, as long as her father's breathing. As long as anybody in our family in breathing we're going to let people know the story of Wilanna," Cassandra said.